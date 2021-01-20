As society changes and progresses more, the will to accept people no matter who they are or what background they come from has become more normalized. However, in the wake of change, there are still remnants of traditional thinking that are still trailing out from underneath. And for online sex worker, Lonna Wells, it’s affecting the ways she’s trying to earn a living.

Wells had applied for and gotten a job as a Taco Bell employee in Newport, Arkansas, but then was shortly fired after a customer filed a formal complaint that she was doing internet porn. According to the Daily Beast, Wells had stopped performing in porn shoots because of the COVID pandemic and got a job at the Mexican drive-thru fast-food chain in order to help make ends meet. But apparently, the hiring manager, April Garcia, was well aware of her past and had told Wells, “Whatever you do in your time is your business,” during the interview process.

Wrongfully Fired By Taco Bell, Organized by Lonna Wells

I'm raising money for Wrongfully Fired By Taco Bell. Click to Donate https://t.co/dDyDcno251 — Lonna Wells 💋 #AVNAWARDS2021 (@Lonna87XXX) January 20, 2021

Wells’ work has been seen on PornHub, and she’s won two AVN Award nominations, also known as the “Oscars of Porn.” She also maintains an OnlyFans page. She told the Daily Beast, “They couldn’t have even given me a heads-up, or waited until I got there to say something. I just started bawling. I don’t know if it was because I was upset, or I was ticked, or a little bit of both. I was very open about it and said, ‘Hey, this is what I do as a job right now and I’ve been doing it since 2017, is this going to cause any problems.'”

However, Taco Bell had a different perspective of how they let go of the former team member and it apparently had nothing to do with her adult work. They issued a statement claiming that Wells was fired because she had violated the store’s policies and procedures. It read, “Taco Bell team members come from diverse backgrounds and experiences and all are welcome into the Taco Bell family. This former team member worked for a franchise location and the franchisee has informed us that the accusations made are not accurate and that she was instead terminated for violation of their policies and procedures.”

Advertisement

The porn star has turned to social media to help make ends meet. She has set up a GoFundMe page and has turned to Twitter for being, “Wrongfully Fired By Taco Bell.”

Why Lonna Wells Was Fired From Taco Bell