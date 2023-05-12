Lori Vallow Has Been Convicted For The Murder of Her Two Children

A jury has found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty on all counts for the murders of her two children and conspiring to murder her husband’s first wife.

Guilty On All Counts

Vallow Daybell, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of conspiracy in the deaths of her children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, as well as her husband’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow Daybell has pleaded not guilty.

On Friday afternoon, a jury of seven men and five women reached a unanimous guilty verdict for Vallow Daybell. She showed no visible reaction when the verdict was read. As a result, she is facing life in prison as a sentence. The jury began deliberating on Thursday afternoon.

Additional Charges

Judge Steven Boyce announced that Lori Vallow Daybell will be transferred to Fremont County for further proceedings and sentencing, which will take place in about three months. After the jurors were excused, Vallow Daybell stood with her arms crossed, briefly spoke to her attorney, and was escorted out of the courtroom by a bailiff.

Vallow Daybell was charged with grand theft for allegedly transferring bank accounts in order to obtain Social Security benefits on behalf of her children after they died. Prosecutors said that Vallow Daybell did not report her children missing so she could continue to receive the benefits. This information was reported by East Idaho News in May 2021.

Larry Woodcock, JJ’s biological grandfather, expressed his gratitude for the jury’s service after the verdict was announced.

“Thank y’all, thank y’all, thank y’all,” he said with arms spread. “What they went through, what they saw, is mind-boggling.”