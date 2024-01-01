Los Angeles Rings In the New Year With an Earthquake

Well, it’s safe to say that 2024 is already rockin’ in LA. Or more specifically, all of Los Angeles County, which was rocked by an earthquake on New Year’s Day.

No injuries or damages were reported, by the 4.1-magnitude quake was reportedly felt as far away as Santa Clarita, San Bernardino, Temecula, Mission Viejo and Catalina Island.

A map of the New Year’s Day magnitude 4.1 earthquake. (KTLA)



This follows a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Japan that collapsed a few buildings — though experts say the LA quake was unrelated. Japan’s quake caused a few tsunamis.

Meanwhile, seismologist Lucy Jones posted that the California quake did not take place “near any known fault.”

She added that it was also “too small to even talk about tsunamis. Japan’s M7.5 is 100,000 times bigger than a M4.1.”

The temblor struck off the coast about 12 miles south of Rancho Palos Verdes and south-southwest of San Pedro at 8:27 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 but that was later reduced to 4.1 by the USGS. Shaking from the quake, which had a depth of just over 7 miles, was felt across the county.

