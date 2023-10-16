‘Lost in Space’ Star Dead at 87

Actor Mark Goddard, best known for his role as Major Don West in the 1960s television hit Lost in Space, has died. Goddard was 87.

Videos by Rare

Goddard passed away in Hingham, Massachusetts, after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis, son John told the New York Times.

Lost in Space star Bill Mumy (who played Will Robinson) posted a tribute to Goddard on Facebook.

“Mark was a truly fine actor. Naturally gifted as well as trained. I know he sometimes felt constricted by the campy frame that LIS constrained him within, but he also embraced and loved it,” Mumy wrote. “There’s a part of me that envisions him having a martini in Heaven right now with Jonathan Harris, Kevin Burns, Guy Williams and other comrades who left this world of woe before him.”

Mark Goddard attends the premiere of Netflix’s Lost In Space Season 1 at The Cinerama Dome on April 9, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Getty)

Per the Associated Press:

“Goddard was born on July 24, 1936, Charles Harvey Goddard in Lowell, Massachusetts. He left college in his junior year, in 1958, to pursue acting, putting himself through the American Academy of Dramatic Arts by working evenings at Woolworths.

“When he made it to Hollywood, he appeared on an episode of ‘The Rifleman’ and in a Dick Powell-directed television movie ‘Woman on the Run,’ starring Joan Crawford. He also had roles on ‘Johnny Ringo,’ ‘The Detectives’”’ and appeared in ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ and ‘Perry Mason.’

He would go on to make a cameo in the 1998 reboot of “Lost In Space,” in which Matt LeBlanc played the role he originated.”