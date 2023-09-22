Louisiana Fugitive Finally Captured After 32 Years, Laughs as He’s Cuffed

A Louisiana fugitive is a fugitive no more after finally being captured in Mexico — after 32 years on the lam.

Greg Lawson, 63, was brought back to the United States after someone called in a tip that they had seen him in Huatulco, a resort region in southwestern Mexico. Lawson was accused of trying to murder a lifelong friend more than three decades ago before heading south. He was 31 years old at the time.

As for his current arrest, Lawson laughed when police paced him in handcuffs, as relayed by the New York Post.

Greg Lawson, left, had been able to elude authorities for 32 years. (KTBS)

“Video showed the attempted murderer — dressed in a khaki shirt and flowy green pants — laughing before being placed in handcuffs for the first time in 32 years,” the outlet wrote.

“He has been on the agency’s wanted list since May 1991, when he vanished from the rural community of Ringgold, home to a diminishing population of 1,370.”

At the time of the incident, Lawson had attempted to run the vehicle belonging to victim Seth Garlington off the road. That led to a fight at a gas station, where guns were drawn.

Greg Lawson was captured after police received a call from a tipster in Mexico. (KTBS)

Garlington survived the shooting, but Lawson was convicted and fled before he jury could determine a verdict.

“The FBI followed numerous leads and alleged sightings across the US over the past 32 years, and tried to renew efforts in 2007 by offering a $10,000 reward for his whereabouts,” the Post wrote.

“Finally, a solid tip and a coordinated effort with Mexican immigration authorities ultimately put him back behind bars.”

Three decades later, it appears Lawson won’t be getting the last laugh, after all.