You never know what’s going to happen when it comes to cults, and that’s what makes them even more shockingly alarming than they already are. In Moffat, Colorado, the leader of the religious group Love Has Won, Amy Carlson also known as “Mother God,” was found disturbingly mummified in one of her follower’s homes by Saguache County Sheriff’s Office. According to KXAN, her mummified remains were found wrapped in a sleeping bag, with glitter around her eyeless sockets. And yes, her eyes were missing.

Cult Leader, Abuser or Goddess? Meet ‘Mother God’ | False Gods

According to the arrest affidavit, she was found dead, with her body decorated with Christmas lights, appearing “to be set up in some type of shrine.” The body was found as a result of a welfare check done by law enforcement, which led to seven arrests and charges that include abuse of a corpse and child abuse. Carlson’s body also had actually been decaying for several weeks to almost a month, according to the sheriff’s deputies.

The arrested were members of the cult, Juan Castillo, Ryan Kramer, John Robertson, Karin Raymond, Christopher Royer, Sara Rudolph, and Ma obdulia Franco Gonzalez, according to the Independent, with Castillo being known as “Father God,” one of Carlson’s many male companions. Saguache County Sheriff’s Department Corporal Steve Hansen told CNN affiliate KUSA, “I’m not sure what to think about this whole thing. I’ve never seen a group of people be so nonchalant about a dead person in their back room,” and it’s still unclear how Carlson died and how this bizarre story unfolded.

Dr. Phil Questions Followers Of Love Has Won Group As They Defend Leader

If you’re unfamiliar with the cult, Carlson was known as “Mother God” by her followers, who believed that she was 19 billion years old, she birthed all of creation, and she is former president Donald Trump’s child. Under her brainwashing, they believed that she was going to lead a group of 144,000 people into the “fifth dimension” because she exists as a “higher consciousness level,” with “144,000” signifying the number of Abrahamic religions and representing the 12 tribes of Israel who worship God in the Book of Revelation.

A spokeswoman, known as “Aurora,” explained that although Carlson was known to be bitter because of her alcohol and marijuana use, drug use was actually prohibited for cult members. And former members explained how Carlson and Castillo were abusive, claiming that they only allowed members to sleep five hours of sleep each night, while also abusing children and animals as seen in videos online.