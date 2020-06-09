An Amber Alert has been issued by Gainesville police and Texas law enforcement for a Texas 3-month old girl that is believed to be in “grave danger.” Authorities are asking residents to be on the lookout for Lyrik Aliyana Brown. Brown is a black female, weighing 15 pounds with a birthmark behind her right knee. The newborn was last seen wearing a yellow onesie with hearts and flowers.

Authorities identified the suspect as 30-year-old Jeremy Nathaniel Brown, a black male who is 5’11, weighing 181 pounds. Jeremy Brown is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt with a Chicago Bulls decal, khaki shorts, and black and white Nike shoes. Brown drives a gray 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with a Texas temporary tag of 55432B6.

If you have any information regarding the abduction, you are asked to call the Gainesville Police Department at 940-668-7777. Authorities stated this is Texas’ third Amber Alert in the past two days with all three children involved being under the age of one. The first two children were both discontinued on Monday night after the suspects were arrested.

According to the Texas Requirements for Amber Alert, the system began after the kidnapping and death of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman of Arlington, Texas, back in 1996. This prompted local media and law enforcement to create the nations’ first Amber alert program in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. All Amber Alerts inform the public of serious child abductions in an effort to receive trips and lead to law enforcement officers. In memory of Hagerman, the letters of her name can be seen within the title of the program, America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response.

To activate the Texas Amber Alert Network, law enforcement officials with jurisdiction must determine the abduction meets the following criteria:

The abducted child must be 17 years of age or younger.

The local law enforcement agency must believe that the child has been abducted, that is, unwillingly taken from their environment without permission from the child’s parent or legal guardian or by the child’s parent or legal guardian who commits an act of murder or attempted murder during the time of the abduction.

The local law enforcement agency must believe that the missing child is in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death.

The local law enforcement agency must confirm that an investigation has taken place that verifies the abduction and has eliminated alternative explanations for the missing child.

Sufficient information is available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the child, the suspect, or the vehicle used in the abduction.