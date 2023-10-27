Maine Mass Shooting Suspect Reportedly Heard People Badmouthing Him at Locations Where He Opened Fire

The suspect in a mass shooting claimed to have overheard people talking about him at the bowling alley and bar he shot up in Lewiston, Maine, his sister-in-law told the Daily Beast.

Videos by Rare

Robert Card, 40, is considered responsible for the deaths of 18 people in a rampage that took place at both the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille. Authorities were still searching for Card as of Thursday afternoon.

“He truly believed he was hearing people say things. This all just happened within the last few months,” Katie O’Neill, who is married to Card’s brother, told the Daily Beast.

“I have known Rob my whole life. He is quiet but the most loving, hardworking, and kind person that I know. But in the past year, he had an acute episode of mental health.”

Along with the 18 dead, 13 were injured as a result of the shooting, authorities said.

Prior to the shooting, Card began using hearing aids to better hear what he believed others were saying about him, his sister-in-law said.

In the lead-up to the shooting, Card started using high powered hearing aids to better capture what he thought people were saying about him, O’Neill explained.

“He would get mad and claim that we didn’t believe him. We tried to listen to him and tell him that nobody was talking about him,” she said.

“Yesterday, as the story was unfolding, we prayed that Rob had nothing to do with this. But when we heard the two places where the shooting happened, my husband rushed home.”

Per the New York Post:

“Card — an Army Reservist who spent two weeks in a psychiatric facility this summer after reporting ‘hearing voices’ — is currently facing eight counts of murder related to the shooting based on the bodies which have so far been identified, law enforcement confirmed at a press conference Thursday.”

His loved ones have urged him to turn himself in to police, his sister-in-law told the Daily Beast.