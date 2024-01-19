Maine Superior Court Reverses Trump Ballot Ban Until Further Notice

In the same way Colorado jumped the gun and took Donald Trump off the ballot, then proceeded to put him back on and await the Supreme Court’s final say, Maine has followed suit.

According to a report by CNN , the state of Maine originally decided to take Donald Trump off the ballot in December of last year. Their reason for taking former President Donald Trump off the voting ballot is due entirely to his involvement in the January 6, 2021 fiasco. They based this on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. In this section of the 14th amendment it reads that those who “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the government, defined in the Constitution, will be disqualified from running for office.

We should also not forget who exactly removed Trump from the ballot. The Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, who is a Democrat, made the call. She based her decision on a hearing filed by “former state lawmakers.” In other words, the opposing political party was able to completely remove a presidential candidate from the ballot based on a case brought forth by currently unelected individuals who simply do not speak for the people.

Maine Superior Court Reverses Trump Ban Until Further Notice

BREAKING NEWS: A Maine court on Wednesday ordered the state's top election official to reevaluate a decision to bar former President Donald Trump from the Republican primary ballot after the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a case from Colorado. Read more: https://t.co/VPB8sfsUxw pic.twitter.com/8beauuXz3a — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) January 17, 2024

At any rate, Maine took Donald Trump off the ballot even though he has not even been tried. So far, Trump has been indicted multiple times even arraigned and had his picture taken in the Fulton County jail in Georgia. But all of those flashing lights are unrelated to the January 6 investigation. For January 6, Trump has merely been indicted, again there has been no trial. Furthermore, at the trial Donald Trump must be proven guilty beyond any reasonable doubt.

Let’s throw something else in here for consideration. The executive office, specifically the president, is one who is voted in by the people. Since Trump has not been found guilty of insurrection and otherwise meets the requirements for candidacy, wouldn’t removing Trump be an obstruction of the people’s right to vote?

Thankfully, as reported by CBS, the Maine Superior Court decided to suspend the ballot ban. One of the key Justices involved, Michaela Murphy, reasoned: “Unless the Supreme Court before that date finds President Trump disqualified to hold the office of president, eligible Maine voters who wish to cast their vote for him in the primary will be able to do so, with the winner being determined by ranked-choice voting.” The date Justice Michaela is referring to is March 5th, the day Maine’s primary voting occurs.

Hooray for freedom, liberty, justice and the right to vote! It’s a good thing at least Justice Michaela Murphy understands Democracy and representation.