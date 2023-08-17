Man Accidentally Shot While Using Bar Bathroom

Among the many accidental discharges that can take place in the bathroom at a bar, well, it’s safe to say this was one.

It took place in Pittsburgh, where police say a man in his early 20s was accidentally shot while inside the restroom at a local pub. The cause? You guessed it, an “accidental discharge” of a firearm.

The victim was in the restroom with another man when the gun went off. The gun was not believed to belong to the victim, though that remains a little unclear at the moment. All police said was that the man suffered a hip injury and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

WTAE reported that the incident took place in the 2100 block of East Carson Street on Pittsburgh’s South Side — an area has been hailed as “home to some of the city’s most esteemed restaurants and nightlife” by Hardy World.

It’s just not a good place, apparently, to bring a gun into the bathroom.

At any rate, there was no indication of an altercation or argument of any sort prior to the shooting, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety and WTAE.

No charges have been filed and the individual who was shot is expected to be OK.