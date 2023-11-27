Man Arrested After Stripping Naked at Disneyland’s ‘It’s a Small World’ Attraction

When you allegedly strip naked at Disneyland’s “It’s a Small World” attraction, you leave yourself open to all sorts of jokes. Like, you know, ones that have something to do with being small.

You also leave yourself open to being arrested, as one 26-year-old man found out on Sunday, after he decided to bare all at the famous park in Anaheim, Calif.

A man who allegedly stripped naked at Disneyland makes a move at the “It’s a Small World” attraction. (KABC)

According to KABC:

Parkgoers say Disney cast members briefly stopped the ride and helped keep the situation calm. By the time the man moved outside, he had disrobed completely. That’s when Anaheim police arrested him. He was immediately removed from the park and taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

The suspect sits at the “It’s a Small World” attraction shortly before his arrest. (KABC)

Not surprisingly, the individual was arrested for indecent exposure. Also not surprisingly, he was said to be under the influence of a controlled substance, for which he was also atrrested.