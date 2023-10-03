Man Arrested for Murder After Nevada Shootout Between Two Groups

A man has been arrested and accused of murder after a midtown shootout in Reno, Nevada that involved two groups.

Philip Cortez was charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with the use of a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, mayhem with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

His arrest came more than a month after one man was left dead and another seriously injured in what Reno police say was a group shooting with multiple rounds fired. Two of those involved drove themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds after the incident.

Reno police determined Phillip Cortez was a part of a robbery and attempted murder. (KRNV)

Per MyNews4:

“During the course of the investigation, police determined Cortez was a part of the robbery and attempted murder. “Police believe the incident was isolated between the two groups and there is no threat to the public.” The shooting between the two groups reportedly occurred the area of South Virginia and Arroyo streets on August 11. Cortez was arrested without incident.