Man Arrested for Posing as Contractor, Moving Into Home and Changing Locks

A man in Kent, Washington, allegedly wanted to move into a home without buying it first. It’s hard to say you can blame him, but it’s not exactly legal.

According to police, the suspect posed as a contractor and promised to remodel a home. He instead allegedly moved in and changed the locks. Then he refused to let the rightful homeowners back into the house, police said. Oh, he also was accused of bringing his girlfriend with him.

No word on whether he delivered on his agreed upon extensive remodeling project.

Per KIRO 7 News in Seattle:

“Once officers had the homeowners’ permission, officers entered the home and arrested the couple. “According to police, the couple had moved into the home and were squatting inside the house without permission. “Police say the contractor lied about his name, but a fingerprint scanner identified him as a 45-year-old Idaho man, wanted on a $500,000 warrant for rape of a minor. “The man was arrested and booked into the King County Jail. He was charged with criminal trespass and is awaiting extradition to Idaho.”

His girlfriend, 35, was also arrested and booked on criminal trespass charges, police said.