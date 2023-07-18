Man Arrested for Setting Off Smoke Bomb in N.H. Jewelry Store

Police in Salem, New Hampshire, say they used DNA to find a man who set off a smoke bomb inside the Rockingham Mall.

Scott Peters, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, is facing several charges, including include false public alarm with a chemical or biological substances, a felony.

Peters is accused of setting off the smoke bomb inside the store back in January. Until now, police were unable to track him down, as the suspect was wearing a mask over his face. Surveillance video from the incident revealed as much.

Footage from the smoke-bomb incident inside a New Hampshire jewelry store. (Salem Police/WMUR)

They were able to locate a mask, do some DNA testing, and determine that the DNA matched Peters.

Another smoking guns discovered by police — Peters owned a truck similar to the one used as a getaway vehicle. Oh, and they found out he purchased the same kind of smoke bombs just prior to the incident.

Interestingly, the suspect did not end up stealing any jewelry, so at least Peters has not been charged with theft.

The video revealed employees and customers displaying panic as the store begins to slowly fill up with smoke.