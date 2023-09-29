Man Arrested in Connection With 1996 Murder of Tupac Shakur

Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in the much-publicized 1996 murder of rap icon Tupac Shakur, after 27 years of frustration in trying to pinpoint a suspect.

Per the New York Post:

“Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis was arrested early Friday morning, although the exact charge or charges were not immediately clear, according to two officials with first-hand knowledge of the arrest. They were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of an expected indictment later Friday.”

Shakur was just 25-years old when he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He is widely considered one of the most influential rappers of all time.

Duane Davis, known as “Keefe D,” says he was in the vehicle were gunfire erupted and killed rap legend Tupac Shakur. (Twitter/X)

Meanwhile, Davis admitted in his memoir, Compton Street Legend, that he was in the Cadillac where the gunfire that killed Shakur erupted. Davis has said the same in interviews.

Police raided the home of Davis’ wife two months ago, the Post reported, as they searched for clues into Shakur’s murder. They came away with multiple computers, a cellphone, a hard drive, a few .40-caliber bullets, a copy of Vibe magazine that featured Shakur, Davis’ memoir and multiple photographs.

Shakur was riding in a BMW driven by Death Row Records founder Marion “Suge” Knight on the Las Vegas strip. They were waiting at a red light when a white Cadillac pulled up next to them an began firing, killing Shakur.

American rapper, songwriter, and actor Tupac Shakur poses for a portrait during the 1994 Source Awards in New York. (Getty)

The Post reported:

“In 2018, after a cancer diagnosis, Davis admitted publicly in an interview for a BET show to being inside the Cadillac during the attack. He implicated his nephew, Orlando ‘Baby Lane’ Anderson, saying he was one of two people in the back seat where the shots were fired.

“The shooting happened shortly after a casino brawl earlier in the evening involving Anderson, Shakur and others.”