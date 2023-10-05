Man Arrested in Connection With Abduction of University of Virginia Student

A Virginia man has been arrested and taken into custody after his vehicle smashed into several other vehicles and trees, allegedly as he fought with his victim.

James Robert Allen, 40, is now facing charges of strangulation or suffocation, and abduction. The victim was a female student at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville police said.

Police responded to a call of a disturbance in the 800 block of Cabel Avenue, per 13 News Now. Once they arrived, they found the female victim, who told them that a man had tried to strangle and abduct her. Allen was later identified as the primary suspect and surveillance footage captured images of him in a Charlottesville market.

James Robert Allen on security footage prior to his capture. (Charlottesville Police/13 News Now)

Investigators do not believe that the victim and Allen knew each other prior to the incident.

Police were able to track down Allen in Louisa, Virginia — more than 30 miles from Charlottesville — the next day, with the assistance of state and federal help that included “air support, K-9s and other technology,” 13 News Now reported.

The victim was treated at the UVA medical center and is expected to be OK. Police did not disclose her age.

James Robert Allen, 40, is accused of abducting a female UVA student. (Charlottesville Police/13 News Now)