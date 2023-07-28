Man Charged in 1993 Murder of 12-Year-Old Florida Girl; Faces Death Penalty

A Florida man has been charged with killing a 12-year old girl who was kidnapped while getting off a school bus back in 1993.

Jeffrey Norman Crum, now 61, was identified as the primary suspect in the murder of Jennifer Odom death through a DNA match, Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said at a news conference. He was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and sexual battery for the Odom case.

“This is a bad guy who is very violent, who enjoyed violence, who enjoyed hurting people, particularly women, particularly taking advantage of them and raping them,” Nienhuis said. “There’s evidence in his history, and some of it is part of the case, that he was very violent when it came to his acts against women.”

Odom went missing after getting off the school bus on February 19, 1993, in Pasco County on the west central coast of Florida. Law enforcement officials searched a 60-mile radius at the time, coming up with nothing at first.

Jeffrey Norman Crum is pictured in booking photos taken, from left, in 1995, 2015 and earlier this week. (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office; Pasco County Sheriff’s Office; Hernando County Sheriff’s Office)

Six days later, her body was discovered by a man and woman in an abandoned orchard for oranges. Her clarinet was found in another area two years later by a couple searching for scrap metal.

Investigators began to focus on a faded blue pickup truck after Odom’s classmates said they saw one following her, slowly, as she got off the bus and walked home.

Jennifer Odom in 1993. (Hernando County Sheriff’s Office)

Nienhuis said hundreds of leads were followed as the investigation remained open for the past 30 years. Advancements in technology allowed investigators to retest the evidence time and again.

DNA evidence from a separate case within the county led detectives to consider Crum a suspect in Odom’s death. While there were no matches in a national DNA database, “the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which had been comparing DNA to find close matches in the system, identified one of Crum’s family members — which then led them to Crum,” CBS News reported.

State Attorney Bill Gladson said prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Crum.

“This is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Gladson told reporters. “This is a thing that keeps parents up at night, worrying about their children.”