Yikes, yikes, yikes. This man is definitely lucky to be alive and see from both eyes. A Kentucky man got quite the shock of his life after a doctor discovered a deer tick latched on to his eyeball! Yes, an actual deer tick in his eye. WHAT!

Chris Prater, a serviceman for an electric company, said he started to experience significant pain in his eye after leaving a job site. Thinking it was sawdust, he left it as is. After forcefully trying to flush out the eye and failing, his office safety manager told him to go his local optometrist. That’s when they both got shocked and the eye doctor made the “uncomfortable diagnosis.”

According to Prater, as soon as the doctor got a hold of the tick and pulled it off with tweezers and away from this man’s eyeball, it made a “little popping sound.”. How gross is that? Although he takes precaution when it comes to working outdoors and does use insect repellent every day, Prater added that he never imagined a tick could get stuck inside your eye. Which is news to me as well. Luckily, this man is okay and was sent back home with steroid drops.

Finding a tick on you or on someone else is already scary enough. Imagine finding one literally attached to your eyeball!? Talk about an unusual place. Yeah, nope. Although tick bites are usually harmless and can produce no symptoms if you’re allergic to the bite you can be exposed to several tick-borne diseases. Usually, these symptoms are developed within several days to a few weeks after a bite.

Red spot or rash near the bite site

Full body rash

Neck stiffness

Headaches

Nausea

Weakness

Joint or muscle pain or achiness

Fever

Chills

Swollen Lymph Nodes

Remember to always contact your doctor and seek immediate medical attention if you think you have been bitten by any type of tick to make sure you are given the proper treatment. So, not only do we have to worry about flesh-eating bacteria this summer, but ticks that can physically get into our eyes as well.

Cool, cool, cool. Happy Summer!