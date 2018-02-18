Whenever we lose loved ones memories of the good times and the love we shared flood our minds.

A year after his father’s death, author Nate Crowley and @Glitter_brawl honored his dad’s memory by non-stop marathon watching the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy and preparing a 14-course meal inspired by the various fixings enjoyed by characters in the movies.

That’s more than 11 hours of movie watching.

Simply put, this was one epic tribute.

So at 6am, @Glitter_brawl & I are going to start a back to back marathon of the 3 LOTR films (long versions), and I've prepared a 14 course 'meal' to reflect what gets eaten on screen. Dad died a year ago, and this seemed by far the most reasonable way to commemorate that. — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

“So at 6am, @Glitter_brawl & I are going to start a back to back marathon of the 3 LOTR films (long versions), and I’ve prepared a 14 course ‘meal’ to reflect what gets eaten on screen,” he tweeted. “Dad died a year ago, and this seemed by far the most reasonable way to commemorate that.”

This was the menu: tea and cake, cheese and jams, apple, bacon and mushrooms, “probably sausages???”, lembas bread, stew with taters, Gollum fish, Orc power drink, assorted meats, salted pork and preserves, “Hail the victorious dead”, Denethor’s grim dinner, Grond and petit fours.

Here's the menu, which is based entirely of my rough memory of the key eating scenes in LOTR. Feel free to follow along if you like. LET'S GO pic.twitter.com/IDAbJtdy9V — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

Crowley went on to share photos and videos of this grand meal.

We just saw a hobbit scarf a cake onscreen, so it's time to begin breakfast pic.twitter.com/ymffGcCKYQ — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

What about second breakfast? Nailed it. pic.twitter.com/GEuWDMPwYH — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

Bacon and mushrooms are on. Just saw peter jackson eating a raw carrot onscreen so better have these pic.twitter.com/VRNoEPnnas — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

Just enjoyed some bacon, field mushroom and thyme-roasted tomato, while the poor hobbits got interrupted from their breakfast by a tense session of Nazgul & Chill pic.twitter.com/isVHP4v9S8 — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

The fellowship have paused for some breakfast at the gap of Rohan, and 'probably sausages???' has become a certainty! So glad I remembered this bit. pic.twitter.com/v7JZ77MLum — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

Heading out of Lothlorien now, so it's time for some Lembas bread (jacob's butter puffs) with some pesto hummus and grapes because elves I guess pic.twitter.com/akFME1Sxkm — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

L O O K S L I K E M E A T ' S B A C K O N T H E M E N U B O Y S pic.twitter.com/fFWUj8wvUe — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

After a longish pause, Gimli is tucking into a selection of cheeses, so it would be rude not to follow suit. We are back on the snack train, folks pic.twitter.com/wNSAolMqU1 — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

It's brace of coneys time, so we are having a brace of (very small) rabbit stews, plus taters cooked three ways – boiled, mashed, and stuck in a stew pic.twitter.com/LUaxGYPFfe — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

Purely out of a sake of honour towards the task, I have brewed up this hellish broth of sardine paste and rye crumbs, which we are each going to attenpt a spoonful of before politely tipping it into the garden pic.twitter.com/rmKGhSBtj6 — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

Couldn't do raw trout as @Glitter_brawl is pregnant and all, but we could sure as heck manage wriggling: pic.twitter.com/8g4sksMevY — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

Not exactly desperate for more trout right now, but rules are rules pic.twitter.com/Tx2Ct44fei — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

Salt pork with preserved vegetables and rye bread, courtesy of Isengard Kingdom Brunel's storehouse. Gimli bangs on about this one a lot. pic.twitter.com/PcM4e5y4qJ — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

I'd held back on any booze until now, but given the reason for the event I think this scene deserves an uncorked bottle. Hail! pic.twitter.com/3coM8FJ1za — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

Everything now is ramping up towards the catastrophe of aggressively burst tomatoes that is Denethor's Grim Dinner, and even after so many hours and so many courses, we are seriously here for it. — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

The Tolkien Society recognized this as a job well done.

Many on social media were moved by this and some shared thoughts about loved ones they’ve lost.

This is absolutely fantastic. My Dad died two years ago and LOTR marathons were our favorite thing. He’d love this. I now binge the trilogy every Father’s day, and this year I’m definitely adding in the menu. Sincere thanks for the idea! — emily (@lonely_tourist) February 18, 2018

Ideal way to spend Sunday – and to remember someone you love. — Jan Siegel (@Siegel_Jan) February 18, 2018

cant approve of this enough. perfect way to do it, and comedy aside, the perfect metaphor. with @Glitter_brawl as your Samwise, you don't have to bear the burden alone. I lost my sister just over 6 years ago, and in the years since, similar events with friends have always helped — Braxifen (@Braxifen) February 18, 2018

Oh bless you! I expect this is all going to be quite weepy, but after all, not all tears are an evil ❤ — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

What a wonderful way to pay tribute to your dad. Big ups to you. 🙌🏻 — Kenny's Photography Jawn (@KennyLeePhotos) February 18, 2018

What an amazing tribute, I love it! — Ann Marie Ward (@G3NEI) February 18, 2018

