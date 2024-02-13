Man Kills Rabid Coyote With Bare Hands While Hiking in Rhode Island

A hiker came across a rabid coyote with nothing to protect himself. So he used the only weapons at his disposal — his bare hands.

Videos by Rare

That proved enough to keep him alive during an encounter with the wild dog, in which the hiker received a bite on the leg while walking in the woods in Johnston, Rhode Island.

But our man was able to pin the coyote, squeezing its neck and cut off its air supply, police said.

According to wildlife officials, the coyote is believed to have attacked a dog walker the day before in nearby Scituate.

As an aside, it’s highly unusual for a coyote to attack humans, so the signs of rabies were undoubtedly there. The dead animal indeed tested positive for rabies, per the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Per Boston 25 News:

Tests at RIDOH’s Rhode Island State Health Laboratories confirmed the rabies infection. It was only the third report of a rabid coyote in Rhode Island since 1994, officials said. In January 2020, a man fatally strangled a coyote with his bare hands after the animal attacked him and his family as they hiked in New Hampshire, according to CBS News. That coyote was tested for rabies but it is unclear whether the results were positive.