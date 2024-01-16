Man Leads Police on Chase While Driving U-Haul, Crashes Into Cruiser

One suspect thought he could just pack up and get away. Problem is, nothing about his attempted move was legal.

Videos by Rare

According to Massachusetts State Police, the 29-year-old man in question broke into a storage facility in Billerica, then ripped off a U-Haul truck, leading troopers on a 20-mile chase before crashing.

He still got to move, of course. It was just into jail, as opposed to wherever he thought he might end up.

Alexander Encarnacion has been charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, failure to stop for police, marked lanes violation, speeding, and improper operation of a motor vehicle.

Other than that, he’s a model citizen. Or something.

Per Boston 25 News:

“Billerica police told state police that officers were chasing a 2008 Ford Econoline U-Haul van from local roads onto Route 3 South around 10:30 p.m. but that the suspect, who wearing an orange ski mask, had exited the highway onto the southbound side of Interstate 95, officials said.

“As the pursuit approached Exit 57 in Wakefield, the U-Haul van struck a tire deflation device that was placed in the road by a trooper but kept going, according to state police.

“The chase came to an end when the driver, later identified as Encarnacion, crashed into an unoccupied Lynnfield police cruiser in the area of Summer Street at 10:45 p.m.

“Encarnacion was taken into custody about an hour later when K9 Unit Trooper Christina Cavagnaro and her partner, Thor, found him on Lincoln Avenue in Lynnfield.”