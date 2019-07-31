You know how sometimes you run into a story and you just think to yourself, “What in the world is going on today?” Then you begin to read it and you get even more shocked at the whole situation and don’t know whether to laugh or cry about it? Welcome to my world.

An Arizona man was, let’s say distraught, to learn that his mother body was sold to the United States Military for nothing other than “BLAST TESTING.” Oh, what exactly is blast testing? You know, just strapping a body to a chair before an explosive device is detonated underneath it. So chill, so casual, so normal.

According to Jim Stauffer, his mother died in hospice care more than five years ago. 73-year-old Doris Stauffer suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for the last year of her life, but doctors said she didn’t really have the gene for it. Doctors worried that the disease might have mutated and hoped to study her brain after she passed away to find out more about it. But when Stauffer’s mother passed away, her neurologist couldn’t accept the mom’s body.

That’s when Stauffer decided to reach out to other donation facilities that could lead to the same result, but unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. The Stauffer’s are one of the dozen families who still don’t know what exactly happened to the bodies of their loved ones who they donated to the Biological Resource Center in Maricopa County, Arizona. In case that name sounds familiar to you, yes, it’s the center where FBI agents found buckets of heads, arms, and legs lying around everywhere. Authorities also found several different dead bodies sewn together and hung up on the wall.

The son said he trusted BRC to get her brain to neurologists, who would learn more about his mother’s diseases but found out about the whole blasting situation. According to an investigation by Reuters, the woman’s body was indeed sold to the U.S. military.

Stauffer’s found out about the horrific discovery and was devastated, stating, “She was then supposedly strapped in a chair on some sort of apparatus, and a detonation took place underneath her. To basically kind of get an idea of what the human body goes through when a vehicle is hit by an IED.” All the son was able to get back from his mother was a small box filled with six ounces of her ashes.

So yeah, there you have it. This poor woman’s body was basically sold to be blown up and put together like Frankenstein for scientific purposes. It kind of makes me question everything in life now. If donating bodies to the military means they are going to be used for blast testing, what else are they doing?