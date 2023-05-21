Man Says He Spent $50K to Look Like Nicki Minaj and Have a ‘Bubble Butt’

27-year-old Nicki Minaj superfan Rudy Villalobos has reportedly spent about $50,000 to look like the “Anaconda” singer. Villalobos began undergoing procedures to look like Minaj back in 2020.

While speaking with Jam Press, Villalobos said, “I just remember seeing old pictures of myself and not being happy with how I looked. I want to be a real-life doll with a very sexy body and a very juicy, big bubble butt.”

Man Decides He Wants to Look Like Nicki Minaj

Prior to his procedures, Villalobos had a very different appearance. The man used to don a large beard, shaved head, and a larger, more masculine build. Now, after receiving a Brazilian butt lift, Villalobos has a slender frame with a large backside and usually wears heavy makeup. Villalobos, who now sports a tidier beard, stated that he thinks of himself as being both “masculine and feminine, which makes guys and girls curious about me.” He expressed that playing with Barbies when he was younger inspired his dream of having the body he paid for.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Villalobos, who works as a make-up artist, has also received Botox and four sessions of butt injections. Speaking about the experience of having the procedures done, Villalobos said, “My experience with the butt shots wasn’t so bad at all. It was a bit painful because you’re not numb, but it wasn’t that bad — I would do it again.”

The man also revealed that Minaj’s candid revelation that she has had plastic surgery inspired his own journey. He added, “She got it when she started her career and was so open about it, even after all the hate and backlash.”

Villalobos has revealed that despite his several procedures, he is not yet done with plastic surgery. He said, “I’d like a nose job, jaw filler, buccal fat removal and an eyebrow lift. I haven’t got a date yet, but I am extremely excited.” He expressed that he is not worried about the cost of the upcoming procedures, stating, “I work hard for my money and save from working.”

READ MORE: OnlyFans Influencers are Reportedly Claiming Boob Jobs are Work Expenses