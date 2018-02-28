Menu
A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her
The North Carolina man who was gunned down while broadcasting live on Facebook reportedly bragged about having a fling with his alleged killer’s wife, according to the New York Daily News.


According to WSOC-TV, Douglas Cleveland Colson, 65, turned himself in Tuesday for the shooting of Prentis Robinson, 55, after a manhunt and was charged with first-degree murder.

RELATED: Family of an Ohio man brutally murdered on Facebook Live is taking Mark Zuckerberg to court

Colson was reportedly well-known to the victim, and the two were rivals, with Robinson using one of his many videos to taunt Colson with claims of having dated his wife, the Charlotte Observer reports.

In an hour-long, profanity-ridden video created to ring in the new year that began with an acoustic guitar serenade, Robinson discussed the conflict, saying of Colson’s wife, “She still loves me — and you married her.”

“You keep hating on me because you married a woman I didn’t want to marry,” he added later in the video. “I wanted to be like Jesus, stay single.”

Robinson also slammed Colson for “hating, snitching, lying” and called him a “disgrace to the human race.”

Warning: video contains graphic language. Viewer discretion advised.

In the rant, Robinson told Colson “die and go to hell” over comments Colson had reportedly made about him in public — including an accusation that Robinson had beat his mother — before reading a letter allegedly from the suspect’s sister thanking Robinson for being a “community hero” in Wingate.

Robinson was recording on his walk nearby Wingate University Monday morning, something he often did, when he stopped by the police station and reported that his phone had been stolen.“Bring his phone back so he can get on with his way today,” Police Chief Donnie Gay said in front of Robinson’s camera, according to video, part of which was posted by the Charlotte Observer. Robinson left the police department and continued recording.

RELATED: Moron inmate makes a stunning confession from inside his prison cell on Facebook Live

Soon after that, he was confronted by a man holding a long, black object. Robinson told the man he was on Facebook Live. Then gunshots rang out. Robinson’s camera fell to the ground, showing treetops and the sky as the shooter fled.

The fatal shooting caused a lockdown at Wingate University, which is less than a mile from the scene, and also at Wingate Elementary School.

After the shooting, Chief Gay discussed being shaken, having only just spoken to the victim. Law enforcement in the community often warned Robinson about the risks involved in his videos, which he used to record suspected drug dealers, fearing beatings or worse retaliation.

“I’d just spoke to him, it was, I just … it’s hard to say anything about that. I just got through talking to him,” Gay told WSOC-TV.

