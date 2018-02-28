The North Carolina man who was gunned down while broadcasting live on Facebook reportedly bragged about having a fling with his alleged killer’s wife, according to the New York Daily News.





According to WSOC-TV, Douglas Cleveland Colson, 65, turned himself in Tuesday for the shooting of Prentis Robinson, 55, after a manhunt and was charged with first-degree murder.

Colson was reportedly well-known to the victim, and the two were rivals, with Robinson using one of his many videos to taunt Colson with claims of having dated his wife, the Charlotte Observer reports.

In an hour-long, profanity-ridden video created to ring in the new year that began with an acoustic guitar serenade, Robinson discussed the conflict, saying of Colson’s wife, “She still loves me — and you married her.”

“You keep hating on me because you married a woman I didn’t want to marry,” he added later in the video. “I wanted to be like Jesus, stay single.”

Robinson also slammed Colson for “hating, snitching, lying” and called him a “disgrace to the human race.”

Warning: video contains graphic language. Viewer discretion advised.