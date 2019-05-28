A 42-year-old man died on board a flight from Mexico City to Tokyo, after reportedly swallowing 246 packets of cocaine! Yes, 246 packets crammed up inside his stomach. Talk about an unhealthy snack, am I right?

Identified as Udo N., the man flew from Bogota Colombia to the Mexican capital, where he transferred to a flight from Narita airport, Tokyo. While in the air, flight attendants noticed the man was suffering convulsions and requested to make an emergency landing in Hermosillo, in the Mexican state of Sonora. After landing, paramedic quickly boarded the plane but found the man had already passed away. An autopsy revealed the man died from cerebral edema caused by a drug overdose.

Autopsies showed the man had swallowed 246 plastic cocaine packets that were meshed between his stomach and intestines, measuring 1 by 2.5 centimeters each. After his body was removed from the plane, the flight continued it’s journey to Japan with 198 passengers on board.

⭕️ Autopsia revela que fueron 246 envoltorios de narcóticos en el cuerpo del pasajero de origen japonés, lo que le ocasionó la muere en el aeropuerto de #Hermosillo. 🔗 Detalles 👉 https://t.co/xlO4FzOKo0 pic.twitter.com/aM59e1gqg4 — FGJE SONORA (@fgjesonora) May 26, 2019

Not surprisingly enough, swallowing packets of drugs is a “common way” that smugglers try to move illegal substances from country to country. In September 2016, a 48-year-old Australian man was caught with 2.4 pounds (1.1 kilograms) of cocaine in his stomach at Sydney Airport, Australia. The man, who was from Thailand, had passed a baggage examination when he told police he had swallowed a large number of packets filled with cocaine.

The extreme measures people will go to smuggle in drugs from country to country terrifies me. Did this man not think of the consequences? Also…to live with the fact that one of the bags might open would just make me pass out from all the anxiety. People clearly don’t think these things through. Don’t do drugs, kids.