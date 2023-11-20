Man Wanted for Raping Child in Brazil Arrested on Martha’s Vineyard

A 37-year-old undocumented sex offender from Brazil has been arrested on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, authorities said.

Videos by Rare

The man, whose identity was not revealed and whose face was blurred in a picture from Boston Enforcement and Removal Operations, was wanted for the rape of a 5-year old child. He was arrested by deportation officers near his residence in West Tisbury, Mass., according to authorities.

The suspect was being sought by Brazilian authorities for fleeing the country before serving his jail sentence, per Boston 25 News.

“This undocumented Brazilian national represented a significant threat to the inhabitants of Martha’s Vineyard,” Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons said in a statement. “He sexually assaulted a five-year-old child in his homeland and then ran from authorities when held accountable for his actions. ERO Boston will not allow such predators to threaten our residents. We will continue to apprehend and remove anyone who attempts to use our New England community as a refuge from justice.”

Enforcement and Removal Operations officials arrest an unidentified Brazilian suspect on Martha’s Vineyard. (ERO/Boston 25 News)

According to Boston 25 News:

“The undocumented noncitizen unlawfully entered the United States on an unknown date at an unknown location without being inspected or admitted by an immigration official, Lyons said.

“Federal authorities learned of the Brazilian national’s presence on Martha’s Vineyard on Sept. 28.

“Deportation officers from the Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston’s Fugitive Operations Team South arrested the man during a motor vehicle stop and served him with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge, Lyons said. He will remain in federal custody pending his removal proceedings.”

Enforcement and Removal Operations arrested 46,396 noncitizens with criminal histories in the United States in 2022, per Boston 25.