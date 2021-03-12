BRB, calling PETA immediately! This is so gross. A TikTok video is making its way around social media showing a man chugging a can of bourbon through a fish using its body to hold the drink before passing the liquid through his head and then inside his mouth. The short clip, which was all filmed on a boat, shows this disgusting man pushing a can of what seems to be Woodstock Bourbon and cola into the belly of a dead fish. A voice can then be heard saying, “this is called the fishy.” The man, who remains anonymous, then places both hands around the fish and tips his head back pouring the bourbon into his mouth.

As the man begins to chug, brown liquid is seeing spilling down his chest, as several around him cheer him on. According to Yahoo News Australia, the video has now been viewed almost 450,000 times on TikTok and has attracted more than 500 comments. The outlet stated that the majority of users who are responding have negative feelings towards the situation with several people saying that it was disrespectful, disgusting, and gross.

Several others stated that this man has no class, which I totally agree with. One comment read, “Bit disrespectful, I took your life, now let me drink beer from you.” While another one stated, “I’m not an animal activist, but that’s just wrong.” As I stated, just wait till PETA gets their hands on this video, they’re certainly not going to be happy.

The Animal Justice Party MP released a statement on the situation, noting, “It speaks volumes that people get a thrill out of mocking the death of an animal. Sure, the animal in that particular instance probably didn’t feel any pain, but we also need to respect that there’s sadness in death, not humor in death. That’s what makes this such sick behavior. Nobody would find it hilarious if that was a dead dog, we’d find it highly disrespectful.”

The tasteless video follows a similar clip from a few years ago where a woman was seen chugging a beer from a dead fish’s mouth. According to the news outlet CBS 58, she was on the deck of a boat off Port Washington, New York, when she knocked down to drink the beer as it flowed from the mouth of a dead fish and into her own. The video was posted on Facebook with the caption, “#slamminsalmon” and as expected gained traction from millions.