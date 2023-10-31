Man Who Entered Colorado Amusement Park Armed With Explosives and Guns Found Dead

A 20-year-old man who entered an amusement park in Glenwood Springs, Colo., with an array of weapons was found dead inside the bathroom, authorities said.

The suspect, Diego Barajas Medina, was discovered in the women’s restroom near a stall at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. A preliminary investigation revealed he entered the park illegally when it was closed and was with multiple guns, loaded magazines and explosive devices, authorities said.

He may have written the words “I am not a killer” on the stall near where his body was found, officials said.

The body of Diego Barajas Medina, 20, was found inside the park near a bathroom stall. (9News)

Per 9News, Medina was dressed in black-colored tactical clothing, bearing patches and emblems that gave the appearance of being associated with law enforcement. He was heavily armed with a semi-automatic rifle, a semi-automatic handgun, multiple loaded magazines for both weapons and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). He was wearing body armor and what appeared to be a ballistic helmet.

According to 9News:

“At a news conference Monday, Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario said the man was found in a women’s bathroom, near a stall. The man’s motive was unclear, but Vallario said there was writing in a bathroom stall that said, ‘I’m not a killer. I just wanted to get into the caves.’ The sheriff could not confirm whether the man wrote that.

“The Garfield County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Diego Barajas Medina and said he died of a gunshot wound. The coroner’s office said it was investigating his death as a suicide.”

An overhead view of Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado. (9News)

The sheriff added that Medina had both real and fake weapons.

“While this investigation is still ongoing and very active it is important to realize that given the amount of weapons, ammunition and explosive devices found, the suspect could have implemented an attack of devastating proportions upon the community and first responders,” the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.