Manufacturer Recalls 72,000 Kid Bike Helmets Over Injury Risks

When you stick a helmet on your child to ride a bike, the idea is to protect your child’s head. But one company is admitting that its helmets are not meeting that purpose.

Fox News Digital reports:

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Scouts Kid’s Bike Helmets fail to meet the coverage, positional stability, and labeling requirements set by the agency for safety guidelines. So far, there have been no reported injuries to kids.

The Scout model Retrospec kid’s bike helmets cost between $18 and $23 and were sold from February 2019 through March 2023 at several stores and online retailers, including Amazon.com.

These recalled helmets in XS and S sizes were sold in the following colors and designs: Blippi, Blush, Brash Blue, Chameleon, Cool Mint, Matte Forest Green, Matte Black, Matte Navy, Matte White, Matte Burnt Orange, Matte Green, Matte Royal Blue, and Matte Whisper Pink.

Anyone who bought the item should know the helmets were sold with a green hang tag label, listing the name “Retrospec,” the Scout brand name, and the helmet size. The word “Retrospec” or the Retrospec “R” logo appears on the right side of the helmet.