Mark Zuckerberg Social Media App Threads Rapidly Declining

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg wanted to start a social media app to challenge Elon Musk’s Twitter (now simply called ‘X”), so that is what Zuckerberg did.

But from the sounds of things, Threads is failing miserably.

In case you haven’t heard of it, Threads is exactly like Twitter, only with a different name. But Twitter/X was already well-established. Why would people use the same type of platform that is different in name only?

That’s what users seem to be asking.

Upon launch this past summer, Threads quickly landed around 50 million users. Now, that number has been cut in half — at least. And even less than those are considered “active” users, according to SimilarWeb. Active users are those who log on to the app on a daily basis and either post something or interact with others who do.

As of July, Threads’ audience was about 22 percent the size of Twitter’s.

In this photo illustration, the Threads logo is displayed on a smartphone screen with the image of Mark Zuckerberg, creator of the social network In the background. (Getty)

“Daily usage on the app averaged 21 minutes on July 7,” wrote Fortune. “By July 14, however, that was down to about six minutes.”

It’s highly likely even less than that now.

“Threads is missing many basic features and still needs to offer a compelling reason to switch from Twitter or start a new social media habit with Threads,” SimilarWeb wrote.

That said, things aren’t much better for Twitter/X these days.

Twitter user retention has also been declining, SimilarWeb notes, with the number of new users who continue to use it regularly falling from 19% in May 2022 to 16% in May of this year,” Fortune wrote.

Zuckerberg, of course, remains undeterred.

“I’m very optimistic about how the Threads community is coming together,” he posted. “Early growth was off the charts, but more importantly 10s of millions of people now come back daily. That’s way ahead of what we expected. The focus for the rest of the year is improving the basics and retention. It’ll take time to stabilize, but once we nail that then we’ll focus on growing the community. We’ve run this playbook many times (FB, IG, Stories, Reels, etc) and I’m confident Threads is on a good path too.”

Yeah, maybe. But maybe not, too.