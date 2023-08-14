Married Couple Charged With Murder After Employee Found Dead on Property

A Houston husband and wife have been arrested and charged with killing a man who was found beaten to death and wrapped in plastic on their property.

Videos by Rare

Narciso Banos, 49, and his wife, Francisca Carrizales, 42, were arrested and charged with the murder of 32-year-old Francisco Romero. The couple has also been charged with aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence of a human corpse.

Romero, who reportedly worked for Banos, was reported missing by his wife over the weekend. She told authorities he had last been seen at the couple’s home at the time.

Deputies arrived to find Romero’s body wrapped in a black plastic bag that was secured with electrical tape, ABC13 reported. “Cleaning products containing bleach were also in the room,” the outlet wrote. “A mop bucket was just outside of it.”

Narciso Banos and wife Francisca Carrizales stand before a judge after being arrested for the murder of Francisco Romero. (ABC13)

The building on the property where Romero was found was used an office, police said. Per ABC13, the couple pulled up in a vehicle while the scene was being investigated.

Authorities said that Romero’s wife told officers that he sent a text saying he intended to stay over night at Banos’ house so he could get right to work the next morning.

Romero’s wife added that he sounded as if he were injured when they spoke. She then called Banos to ask why Banon wasn’t answering his phone, she told police.

Narciso Banos and his wife Francisca Carrizales each face multiple charges after the body of Francisco Romero was found on their property. (ABC13)

According to police, Banos said Romero was having an affair with his wife and pistol whipped him. Banos insisted that Romero left the property afterward and he didn’t know where he went.

Per ABC13: “In an interview with officials, Banos admitted to beating Romero in the head, face and body multiple times with a rifle, according to authorities. Banos also allegedly asked his wife to grab a pistol from their house, and he then used that weapon to hit Romero. … Carrizales had inadvertently handed Banos a BB gun, which he also used to beat Romero, officials said. The beating was so hard, the gun broke and the BB’s fell out. Banos also allegedly admitted to biting Romero on the arm, then detaining him.”

Banos and Carrizales faced a judge for the first time on Sunday. Banos’ bond was set at $600,000 and Carrizales’ at $500,000.