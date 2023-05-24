Massachusetts Corrections Officer Repeatedly Stabbed by Inmate During Prison Brawl

An inmate stabbed a corrections officer multiple times in the head and face with a makeshift knife after the officer tried to break up a fight at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, authorities said.

Inmates who had been fighting turned to the officer after he tried to break it up. The officer was able to get the inmate who stabbed him to the ground, where he continued to be stabbed.

“As responders arrived to secure the area, one of the incarcerated individuals approached a Correction Officer and struck the officer multiple times with a homemade weapon,” the Massachusetts Department of Corrections said in a statement. “The incarcerated individual was immediately subdued by correctional staff and the area was secured within minutes. The homemade weapon was recovered.”

The officer who was stabbed and another officer were treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All of the inmates involved were removed from the unit as the incident is investigated, per authorities. Those inmates are set to receive internal discipline from the prison.

“We have entered an unprecedented era of an epidemic of violent assaults against Officers within Massachusetts Correctional facilities happening on a weekly, if not daily basis,” MCOFU Legislative Lobbyist Guy W. Glodis said in a statement.

Names of the officers and inmates involved were not released.

