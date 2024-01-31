Massachusetts Man Shot Dead After Crashing Truck, Approaching Police With Knife

One suspect is dead after leading Massachusetts police on a chase through two states, before crashing his truck in Maine and ending up getting shot, authorities said.

Videos by Rare

Police alleged that the main approached them with a knife and failed to comply before they began to fire.

Per Boston 25 News:

“Kenneth Ellis, 52, left his disabled pickup truck with a knife on Main Street and approached a Fryeburg police officer who fired his weapon Tuesday night, officials said.

“Ellis, whose last known address was in Hyannis, Massachusetts, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The chase began in New Hampshire and ended when Ellis’ truck ran into a snowbank. But not before he smashed into a couple of other drivers first. One police officer involved in the pursuit was injured after crashing into another vehicle.

The front of the suspect’s vehicle was smashed before resting in a snow bank. (Boston 25 News)

Boston 25 adds:

An Oxford County deputy involved in the chase was injured in a collision with another vehicle, but the deputy’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening, officials said. The attorney general’s office is investigating as it does in all cases in which police officers use deadly force in Maine. The officer who discharged his weapon was placed on paid administrative leave, which is customary in such cases.