Massachusetts Pair Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into Home, Pistol-Whipping Victim

John Santiago, left, and Marianne Sullivan are accused of breaking into the home of the suspect, among other things. (Boston 25)

A man and a woman in Plymouth, Mass., brought a whole new meaning to ringing someone’s bell. In fact, the first thing they did was smash a Ring security camera.

After that, police said the two broke into the residence and began to pistol-whip the resident inside. The reason? Well, is there ever really a good one?

Marianne Sullivan, 47, and John Santiago, 24, were arrested on a whole bevy of charges related to the case — including home invasion, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (including a handgun), assault with a dangerous weapon, vandalism, intimidation of a witness, and disturbing the peace, per the Plymouth Police Department.

Boston 25 News reported the details:

“Officers responding to a report of a home invasion on the 200 block of Summer Street around 9 a.m. encountered an injured resident who said that they had been pistol-whipped by two suspects who had fled the area.

“An investigation revealed that Sullivan and Santiago approached the home, smashed a Ring camera, forced their way inside, and assaulted the victim, according to police.

“Investigators tracked down and arrested Sullivan at a housing development in West Plymouth. Santiago, who wasn’t with Sullivan, later surrendered to the police.”

While police have yet to offer a reason (again, is there ever a good one), they did say that the suspects and victim knew each other and chalked this up to being an isolated incident. Detectives added that the investigation is ongoing.

