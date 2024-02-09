Massive Train Derailment Causes Disaster In New York

Ten cars of a train carrying cooking oil and plastic pellets derailed in upstate New York yesterday, with two of the cars spilling into a nearby river. The ecological impact of this derailment has not yet been determined.

The train derailment occurred in Rensselaer County, in the village of Valley Falls. A spokesperson for the Berkshire & Eastern Railroad reported the following on the derailment, “Two of the railcars have fallen into the Hoosic River — with one leaking a small amount of cooking oil and another leaking a small amount of plastic resin. Contractors are on site to fully respond to the incident, and rerailing of the cars should take several hours A thorough investigation into the cause is also underway.”

AP reports on this spill…

Norfolk Southern locomotives powered the train, but that company was otherwise not involved, their spokesman said. Railroads routinely share locomotives under various arrangements. The accident was the region’s second derailment in six months. About 17 cars of a CSX freight train derailed in nearby Amsterdam, northwest of Albany, in August, disrupting Amtrak service and prompting road closures. Authorities said the majority of the cars that derailed were empty oil tankers. https://apnews.com/article/cargo-train-derailment-new-york-river-48c889ecdbbcaa87096ae346206602ca