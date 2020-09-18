Authorities are searching for two missing boys from South Carolina who were taken from their bedroom at their home on Thursday night on Deerwood Court. According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the boys, Matthew Kinman and Jerry Kinman seem to be in danger.

9-year-old Matthew is 4-feet tall and weighs 91 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes. 7-year-old Jerry is also 4-feet tall, weighing 55 lb has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities around Aiken County are also looking for Nancy Christina Kinman, who is wanted for questioning regarding the boy’s disappearance and are asking for the public’s help.

FLOOD YOUR FEED! Police say 9-year-old Matthew and 7-year-old Jerry Kinman were taken from their bedroom in Aiken sometime during the night. https://t.co/ShHDQ57pp4 pic.twitter.com/N4RYAk8XWI — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) September 18, 2020

Kinman, who is the mom of the two boys, is said to be five foot two, weighing 185 lb, and has green eyes and blonde hair. She was last known to drive a 2005 maroon Toyota Camry with South Carolina license plate SIY391. The boy’s last known address is 53 Deerwood Court Aiken, SC.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the missing juveniles, you are asked to call the Aiken Department of Public Safety Act 803-642-7620. Information can also be provided anonymously via Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

Emily McCarty, 13, and, Mary "Madison" McCarty, 10, were last seen in their home in the 100th Block of Wash A Way Drive in Aiken. https://t.co/kiIDST4LNA — WFXG FOX 54 (@WFXGFOX54) September 17, 2020

Earlier this week, two girls also went missing in South Carolina. According to the Sheriff’s office, 13-year-old Emily and 10-year-old Mary Madison were reported missing by their family on September 17. They were last seen in their home in the 100 block of Wash A Way Drive. Authorities first found Mary, who was in an area near her home unharmed on Thursday.

Advertisement

Local police found Emily the next day, just before midnight. An investigation is currently underway after authorities determined that the disappearance of both girls was suspicious. Ther is no word on whether those concerns were founded.