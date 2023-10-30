Matthew Perry Singled Out One Movie as His Best

Matthew Perry considered Fools Rush In to be his best film and performance, or at least his favorite, he wrote in his 2022 memoir and even repeated on social media.

The film, co-starring Selma Hayek, came out in 1997. Perry, mostly known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on the TV sitcom Friends, passed away over the weekend after reportedly drowning in his hot tub. He was 54.

“To this day, it’s probably my best movie,” Perry wrote of Fools Rush In in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

Matthew Perry in ‘Fools Rush In.’ (YouTube)

In the movie, Perry portrays Alex Whitman, “a real-estate developer who falls for Hayek’s free-spirited photographer after a fling in Las Vegas,” KTLA wrote.

The movie, however, was not a hit with the critics. But Perry also suggested playing Whitman may have been his favorite as an actor.

KTLA added:

“In his 2022 memoir, Perry expanded on his fondness for the film, but he admitted that shooting wasn’t always a walk in the park. He threw up from nerves on the first day, and on the second day, he almost had a breakdown while filming an emotional scene, he said.

“… Perry also said Andy Tennant, the director, sat him down and told him to stop pressuring himself to be funny all the time, telling him, ‘You’re interesting enough to watch without doing that.’

“… Unfortunately, during a break in filming, Perry also suffered a jet-skiing accident on Lake Mead. He was prescribed painkillers to get him through the shoot, kicking off a long struggle with addiction.”