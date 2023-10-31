Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ Co-Stars Release Statement About His Death

It took a minute, but the stars of the hit TV sitcom Friends released a touching statement about the death of co-star Matthew Perry, saying that it left them “utterly devastated.”

Perry died over the weekend after reportedly drowning in a hot tub. He was 54.

“We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer said in a joint statement.

Perry’s death comes one year after the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he writes about his drug addiction, rehab and a near-death experience in 2019, when his colon burst.

Tributes from other actors and script writers were also made.

Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler Bing’s girlfriend Janice on Friends, said Perry died too soon.

“Matthew was an incredibly generous actor. There was no single time I stepped onto a stage with him that I did not feel lifted by his brilliance,” she said, via NBC News. “Even in his darkest moments his comedic timing was impeccable.”

The show’s co-creators, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, also released a statement, along with executive producer Kevin Bright.

“It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives,” they said.

“He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”

Friends aired on NBC from 1994-2004 and remained popular in syndication in the years that followed. Perry was just 24 when he won the role as Chandler Bing. He also starred in movies such as Fools Rush In, Three to Tango and 17 Again.