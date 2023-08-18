Maui Emergency Chief Resigns After Defending Failure To Activate Sirens During Wildfire

Maui Emergency Management Agency administrator Herman Anday has resigned following skepticism about his failure to sound emergency sirens during a fire that ravaged the city and has ;eft more than 100 dead.

Anday cited health reasons for his decision to quit. His resignation is effective immediately.

When asked if he regretted sounding the sirens, Anday said, “I do not.”

He added that the sirens generally mean residents are trained to seek higher ground at the sound of the sirens.

Maui Emergency chief Herman Andaya has resigned from his position, citing health reasons. (Hawaii News Now)

“We were afraid people would have gone ‘mauka,’” Andaya said, using a Hawaiian word for mountainside. “And if that was the case they would have gone into the fire.”

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said in a statement he intends to announce a replacement for Andaya soon.

“Given the gravity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as quickly as possible,” Bissen said.

The wildfire has been called the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century and worst-ever for Hawaii.

An ariel view of some of the devastation caused by wildfires in Maui. (Hawaii News Now)

State Attorney General Anne Lopez and Gov. Josh Green said there will be an investigation into the response of the fires, performed by an independent investigator.

“It’s not a criminal investigation in any way,” Green said. “Right now we are working to find out how we can make sure it’s safe as we go through hurricane season, as we deal with the reality that there will be fires month in and month out for the decades to come.”

As of Thursday, the death toll stood at 111.