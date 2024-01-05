In a recent interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” the Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas blamed the record number of immigrants at the border on climate, poverty, authoritarianism, and the Texas governor, Greg Abbot.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas went on to blame the crisis at the border on a failed immigration system that has been in place for many years. Despite the backlog of 3 million asylum cases, he claims that he is very optimistic about the work that is being done, as reported by Breitbart.

He was then asked by the MSNBC host about what is being done by Mexico to help us with this crisis. In response Mayorkas said “Mexico is doing a great deal. We were there in Mexico City meeting with President Lopez — last week, Secretary Blinken and I joined by the president’s Homeland Security advisor Liz Sherwood Randall. They have a migration challenge themselves as does Columbia as does Ecuador as does Costa Rica as does Panama as does Guatemala. This is a regional problem that is challenging our entire hemisphere and as I referenced earlier so many countries around the world but we spoke with Mexico last week about what we think they can do to assist us in enforcing their borders so that we do not see the level of migration, irregular migration at our border…”

Mayorkas Plays The Blame Game When Pressed On Border

"Border Patrol, in the month of December, processed more migrants entering the United States illegally than any month in the history of that agency. Why is that happening?"



MAYORKAS: "Climate change" pic.twitter.com/HOXFzyNSx0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 3, 2024

And there you have it folks. What is Alejandro Mayorkas’ solution to slowing migration? They are working with governments in Central and South America and of course Mexico, asking them to enforce their borders. If only Mayorkas would have us enforce our own borders.

There are two different battles going on right now at the border. The first one being, Texas governor Abbot along with many others are fighting to enforce the border and keep illegal immigrants out. On the other hand, Mayorkas and crew along with the Biden administration are working to let all of these people in, in a more efficient manner.

As Mayorkas said himself we can all agree that the immigration system is pretty rough. But, making it so easy to walk across the border and receive citizens rights will certainly not help anything. In fact, such policies may be the real reason why we have higher numbers of migrants at the border than we have ever had before.