McDonald’s Customer Claims to Have Found Crack Pipe in Order

Forget asking if you want fries with that. How about some crack?

That’s what one Columbus, Ohio, man claimed was in his McDonald’s meal — a crack pipe. The reported discovery led the health department to temporarily shut down the establishment.

Makes sense. Odds are, the guy didn’t order crack. But the McDonald’s supposedly gave it to him anyway.

According to WCMH:

“Luther Tibbs told NBC4 he went Tuesday to his nearby McDonald’s location for a quick bite like any other day. However, once he had paid for his food and driven away, he said that he found an object that he claimed resembled a crack pipe.

“‘We ordered our food, pull up, pay, pull to the next window, get our food, pull up and there’s a crack pipe,’ Tibbs said.

“Tibbs said that he then pulled back up to the store to raise his concerns to the manager, who denied that the object had come from the McDonald’s location’s staff.”

A sign outside of McDonald’s in Columbus where a man alleges he found a crack pipe in his order indicates the lobby is closed. (WCMH/Aaron Burd)



After that, Columbus Public Health did a thorough inspection of the restaurant — though it has yet to determine where the pipe originated.

“The report did not confirm or deny whether the object found in the bag was a crack pipe, but Columbus Public Health told NBC4 that the inspection was on the facility,” WCMH reported. “Inspectors did not come to any conclusions about the object that started the complaint.”