McDonald’s Customer None Too Pleased Over ‘Outrageous’ Price Hike for Egg McMuffin

The entire purpose of fast food is to get your food fast and cheap. It may not be the healthiest option, but when you’re in a hurry and don’t feel like spending a lot, well, it can satisfy your hunger.

Videos by Rare

In theory, anyway.

But one customer in Fairfield, Conn., shared their receipt with Bespoke, an investment firm — which in turn shared the “outrageous” price on its social media account.

The receipt revealed that that the customer was charged $14.58 for two Egg McMuffins, as well as $7.19 for a Bacon, Egg & Cheese McGriddle (without two half-strips of bacon). Throw in the tax and it came to $23.27.

You can get a decent meal for that much, and probably with a drink, and a decent sitdown restaurant.

‘What has the world come to??” Bespoke’s social media account demanded to know.

These were 2 for $2 pretty recently. pic.twitter.com/YgRfVgaUBG — Bespoke (@bespokeinvest) January 27, 2024

Newsweek reports:

“While McDonald’s products may taste the same across the country, their prices change wildly from state to state, and they are known to be generally higher at rest stops. In an attempt to track prices across the country, British marketing executive Sacha Fournier created the website McCheapest.com, which reports the cost of a Big Mac throughout the U.S. The cheapest Big Mac is in Stigler, Oklahoma.

“The bill that has gone viral on social media was paid on January 27, 2024 at 7:29 a.m. in a McDonald’s restaurant at 165 Round Hill Road in Fairfield. The venue is located in the North Service Plaza along Interstate 95, near exit 21-22.

“… Because McDonald’s restaurants are independently owned and operated by franchisees, they are able to set their own prices, which might be influenced by the different costs they incur in each state—including wages, rents, interest rates, car prices, gas prices and transportation costs.”