McDonald’s Customers Pushing Back Over $3 Hash Brown

If you’re paying $3 for hash browns, they’d better be pretty doggone life-altering.

It’s safe to say a lot of customers don’t feel that way about the hash browns at McDonald’s. Yet some McDonald’s are charging three bucks for their hash brown anyway.

“McDonald’s has gotten too cocky,” quipped one customer on TikTok, via CNN.

Anyone remember the McDonald’s Dollar Menu? Yeah, those days seem long gone.

On the bright side, officials at the fast-food behemoth said they realize the issues behind the recent ridiculous price hikes, and will even try to do something about it.

CNN reports:

“On Monday, as the burger chain reported weaker-than-expected sales at its US stores, CEO Chris Kempczinski addressed McDonald’s ‘affordability’ problem, and indicated the chain would cut prices on some menu items.

“‘Eating at home has become more affordable,'” Kempczinski said.

“He’s right: Grocery prices are still high, but they rose just 1.3% overall in 2023, while dining out surged 5.2%, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report.

“That’s putting pressure on lower-income consumers, a vital base for the chain.”

So is the CEO at McDonald’s telling customers to just eat at home. Well, for one, it’s probably healthier. It’s definitely cheaper. But let’s face it, every once in a while, McDonald’s comes through in a pinch.

It just used to not cost you an arm, leg and maybe your firstborn for a single hash brown.