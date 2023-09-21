McDonald’s Spicing Things Up, Bringing Back Fan Favorite

We aren’t far off from winter in most places of the world, so McDonald’s has decided to heat things up. That’s right, the Spicy Chicken McNuggets are making their return, the fast-food behemoth announced on its website.
Videos by Rare
As is the case with the plain ol’ McNuggets, the Spicy variety will be available as a 6-piece, 10-piece, 20-piece and 40-piece.
“Breaded in a crispy coating, flavorfully spiced with a blend of aged cayenne and chili pepper, they’re sure to get your attention,” McDonald’s promised.
The Spicy version first became a thing in 2020 and has returned each year since. As always, they’ll be available foe a limited time only. (Until next year, we assume.)
