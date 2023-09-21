McDonald’s Spicing Things Up, Bringing Back Fan Favorite

We aren’t far off from winter in most places of the world, so McDonald’s has decided to heat things up. That’s right, the Spicy Chicken McNuggets are making their return, the fast-food behemoth announced on its website.

Videos by Rare

As is the case with the plain ol’ McNuggets, the Spicy variety will be available as a 6-piece, 10-piece, 20-piece and 40-piece.

“Breaded in a crispy coating, flavorfully spiced with a blend of aged cayenne and chili pepper, they’re sure to get your attention,” McDonald’s promised.

The Spicy version first became a thing in 2020 and has returned each year since. As always, they’ll be available foe a limited time only. (Until next year, we assume.)

Per the New York Post:

On Instagram, the food blogger known as @snackolator posted about the popular item, even claiming they are the greatest McNuggets of all time.

‘These have been out a few times now, but they’re making another triumphant return which is great because they’re the GOAT of the McNugget kingdom,” the blogger wrote.

In the comments section, many fans expressed their enthusiasm.

“They need to make this permanent,” one person wrote.