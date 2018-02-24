Megyn Kelly’s transition from Fox News to NBC’s “Today” show has been marked with abysmal ratings and that one dancing segment that made some viewers want to claw their eyes out.





A new report from Page Six quotes NBC insiders as saying that Kelly has cultivated plenty of bad vibes from her new co-workers. One source told the gossip website that Kelly “is hated inside the ‘Today’ show and is seen as tarnishing the brand, out-of-control and selfish.”

A contributor added that bookers avoid using Kelly’s name when trying to lock in big guests. That rumor lines up with a few remarks that guests have made. In September, Debra Messing said that she didn’t even know Megyn Kelly was the host until she appeared at the studio. Messing said that the itinerary “just said ‘Today’ show appearance.”

GUYS I wanted to see more of that clip of Megyn Kelly dancing with Hoda and here's the full thing. My face is frozen like 😮 pic.twitter.com/g6jRCIZWVN — Gene Park (@GenePark) October 20, 2017

A celebrity agent told Page Six that Kelly is bad publicity and that she won’t even let the people she represents at NBC appear on Kelly’s show. She explained, “It’s my job to be smart and plan, and I don’t think she’s a smart move…She’s a loose cannon.”

Kelly’s former co-workers at Fox painted a similar picture of the host. A make-up artist who worked at Fox for 20 years said that Kelly is “disrespectful,” adding, “She’s not for women. She’s extremely mean and rude to women.” The make-up artist recalled an instance where Kelly kicked a younger journalist out of the make-up chair so she could get her hair done. She told Page Six, “Megyn snapped her finger and pointed at the reporter and said, ‘You, get out of the chair.’”

Under Kelly, the “Today” show’s ratings have tanked, though they’re slowly winning back some viewers. She’s up double digits from where she was when she started, but that’s still 30 percent lower than the viewership of former hosts Tamron Hall and Al Roker, The Wrap reports.

Reminder that Megyn Kelly said she was compelled to showcase Alex Jones on her now cancelled show because he’s such a compelling, influential figure in America pic.twitter.com/tvD2Y0DTcW — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 9, 2017

As soon as she joined NBC, Kelly waded into controversy. One of her first interviews with the network was with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones — that interview angered a large swath of viewers who accused Kelly of giving Jones a platform.

The former conservative icon is locked into a three-year contract with NBC, but if she keeps up the current trend, there’s a good chance that Kelly’s “Today” show will become yesterday’s news.