As the United States celebrated Independence Day a life sized-sculpture of first lady Melania Trump was being burned down near her hometown in Slovenia. The vandalism comes after President Donald Trump vowed to punish those who destroy U.S. monuments by threatening 10-year prison terms. Brad Downey, the Berlin-based American artist who commissioned the sculpture, told Reuters news agency that the police told him what happened the day after the incident. The wooden sculpture was blackened and disfigured.

The local artist went on to say he wanted to know why someone would vandalize the statue that way. He told Reuters he hoped the life-size sculpture of Melania Trump would spark conversation about political issues in the United States, and highlight Trump’s status as an immigrant who is married to a U.S. President who is sworn to reduce immigration. The artist filed a police report and is shooting to interview the people who burned the wooden sculpture for a film he is working on.

Statue of Melania Trump torched in her native Slovenia https://t.co/8cm3YoRZb8 pic.twitter.com/MDhGsR4sZ6 — New York Post (@nypost) July 8, 2020

Police spokeswoman Alenka Drenik stated that the investigation is ongoing and cannot reveal any details to “the interest of further procedures.” The wood sculpture of Trump was unveiled last year. It depicts the first lady as she was on President Donald Trump’s inauguration day, wearing a light blue coat and waving her left hand at onlookers. The sculpture was carved in a living linden tree trunk with a chainsaw and was actually originally met with several mixed opinions by the locals.

Several sculptures of President Donald Trump have also been damaged. Back in January, a 26-foot statue of the president was burned to the ground in Slovenia. The statue depicted Trump with a blue suit, a white shirt, and a red tie. His right fist thrust into the air with a mechanism that opened his out to show shark-like teeth. On July 3, the Trumps celebrated at Mount Rushmore where the president announced an executive order to create a “National Garden of American Heroes” that is said to feature statues of “the greatest Americans alive.”