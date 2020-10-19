In a hilarious turn of events, the Department of Justice is suing Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the former friend and former adviser (unpaid) of Melania Trump, for violating a nondisclosure agreement, asking that she turn over all the profits earned from her book to a government trust.

The lawsuit reads, “The United States seeks to hold Ms. Wolkoff to her contractual and fiduciary obligations and to ensure that she is not unjustly enriched by her breach of the duties she freely assumed when she served as an advisor to the First Lady. Ms. Wolkoff’s service facilitated her access to significant confidential information related to the First Lady’s official duties as well as to the more private aspects of her role in the First Family, along with indirect access to deliberative information, to which the First Lady was privy, related to the President’s official duties on behalf of the country. The United States accordingly seeks an order establishing a constructive trust on any profits obtained by Defendant from the disclosure of information in, or dissemination of, Melania and Me.”

Wolkoff, the author of “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady,” published the tell-all book in exposing First Lady Melania Trump, making the New York Times’ bestseller list even before it was published. According to the NYPost, Melania’s spokeswoman said, “The book is not only full of mistruths and paranoia, it is based on some imagined need for revenge.”

DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec also explained that the federal suit filed in Washington, D.C., “was a contract with the United States and therefore enforceable by the United States,” and the Trump administration is threatening to sue over the book as well. However, Wolkoff has denied breaking any sort of nondisclosure pact and also explained that she’s working with First Amendment lawyers to back her up.

In a personal statement, Wolkoff says, “The President and First Lady’s use of the Department of Justice to silence me is a violation of my First Amendment Rights and a blatant abuse of the government to pursue their own personal interests and goals. I fulfilled all of the terms of the Gratuitous Service Agreement and the confidentiality provisions ended when the White House terminated the agreement. With the publication of my book, “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with The First Lady,” I have exercised my right to free expression. I will not be deterred by these bullying tactics.”

I don’t mean to be insensitive when it comes to stuff like this, but the irony is just too good to pass up. To sue for Wolkoff’s book of supposedly classified information as a reaction to the book feels more like a defense mechanism as opposed to actually serving justice to someone doing something wrong.

Now, I haven’t read the book in its entirety, but such information seems more like gossip than breach of contract. There are more pressing matters regarding President Donald Trump that deserve the attention of the public than stuff like this. But that doesn’t mean we don’t deserve a good laugh.