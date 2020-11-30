One specific tradition that has been held since 1961, according to the White House Historical Association, is our nation’s First Lady’s job in taking care of the theme for the White House Christmas decorations. There’s nothing as high pressure or tasking when it comes to decor than having to decorate 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue itself, with the entire country staring you down, ready to critique you every holiday season for the next four years. But that’s not stopping First Lady Melania Trump from breaking out the holiday decor and going all out for one last year.

This year, her theme is called “America the Beautiful,” paying “tribute to the majesty of our great Nation.” Lining the rooms and hallways of the White House are plenty of green trees, embellished with bulbs, stars, and what appears to be decorations made by children from all over the country. Melania showcased a sneak peek of all the new Christmas stuff on Twitter, including a mini toy train set known as the “White House Express.”

Melania Trump’s White House Christmas Decorations

This weekend, volunteers from all across America have come to decorate the @WhiteHouse for the holiday season. Thank you for your time, enthusiasm & devotion to make sure the spirit of peace & joy fill the historic rooms & halls of the People’s House! #WHChristmas pic.twitter.com/k1VAqCpCgk — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 28, 2020

The First Lady had just welcomed the White House Christmas Tree, a massive Fraser fir that towers over 18 feet. She also explained that with the help of “volunteers from all across the country,” the official White House Christmas tree and the other Christmas decorations went up over the weekend. She said, “Thank you for your time, enthusiasm & devotion to make sure the spirit of peace & joy fill the historic rooms & halls of the People’s House!”

First Lady Melania Trump Thanks Those Who Helped Set Up “America The Beautiful”

During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share “America the Beautiful” and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home. #WHChristmas pic.twitter.com/fdZmB3rdXL — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 30, 2020

Of course, what significance would anything have if it didn’t receive any criticisms? FLOTUS’ past holiday decorations have received harsh criticisms from the American people for being too controversial, so this year’s theme must have really wanted to capture the spirit of America in Washington, DC.

However, being President Donald Trump’s wife has also brought some past remarks that will question Melania’s credibility as the First Lady in the long run. Her former friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, had revealed comments that Melania had said to her while speaking about the alleged affair between President Trump and adult star Stormy Daniels.

According to TMZ, Melania had dismissed the importance of the White House Christmas decorations, saying, “Who gives a f*ck about the Christmas stuff and decoration,” which resurfaced as she showcased what she had done in the White House. But, I mean, she has to “do it anyways,” just as Wolkoff had replied to her saying all of this.

Melania Trump Dismissing the White House Christmas Decorations

Look, she did her duty, okay? The United States is in the middle of a pandemic. In fact, the whole world is suffering from COVID-19, but we can all decide not to let the coronavirus take what’s left of Christmas.

