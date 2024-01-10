Melania Trump’s Mother Dead at 78

The wife of former president Donald Trump has lost her mother. Melania Trump made the announcement on social media.

Amalija Knavs was 78, one year older than her son-in-law. She reportedly fell “very ill” in 2023.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija,” Melania Trump wrote on X/Twitter. “Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy.”

Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond… — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 10, 2024

People reports:

Sources tell PEOPLE that the former first lady was not at the Trumps’ New Year’s Eve celebration, with video footage showing that, when the former president spoke to attendees, he announced: “Melania — great first lady, so popular, the people love her — she’s now in a hospital with her mother. Her mother, Amalija, is very ill, but hopefully she’ll be recovering.” Melania maintained a close relationship with her mother and her father, Viktor Knavs, 79. The Knavses had both been living at Mar-a-Lago in recent years, where the former first lady and the former president also reside. “[Amalija] has an excellent relationship with Melania and with Barron,” a source close to the family told PEOPLE. “They love her. She is unselfish and takes care of the family. Melania has always been super good with her mom as well as Barron.” The source added that Barron, in particular, has grown close to Amalija. “There have been times when Barron has been with his grandparents more than with Melania, and a lot more than with Donald.” Both Viktor and Amalija were sworn in as U.S. citizens at federal court in New York City in August 2018, during Trump’s presidency. Speaking to ABC News at the time, the couple’s attorney said the two “have travailed a wonderful journey like most have — millions have — in getting citizenship and waiting the requisite period of time.”

