Memphis Man Accused of Shooting Four, Killing Two at House Party

A house party in Memphis turned into a tragic night after four people were shot, including two fatally.

Videos by Rare

Dartagnan Lee, 22, was late arrested in connection with the shooting and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, criminal attempt, and two counts of attempted murder.

Noah Collins, who lived at the residence, was among the two who died as a result of gunshot wounds. The woman who shared the residence with Collins told police a boyfriend of one of the party-attendees pulled out a Glock handgun with an automatic switch and began firing at people.

She said the suspect, believed to be Lee, ran away afterward.

Memphis police arrive on the scene of a shooting that left two dead. (Action News 5)

Per Action News 5:

Memphis police recovered 31 shell casings in the living room and kitchen area. Noah Collins was found dead on the scene. He was shot in the back six times and found in the kitchen. DeVondre Collins was shot in the back four times and died later at the hospital. He was found in the living room. Another victim was shot 10 times, and taken to a hospital in critical condition by a private vehicle. The fourth victim was shot in the living room with multiple gunshot wounds. Memphis Fire Department took her to the hospital in critical condition.